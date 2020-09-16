Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. 685,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,207. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 104.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 294.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.