Insider Selling: CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $187,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. 44,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.