Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Siclen John Van sold 62,687 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,358,284.94.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $5,134,258.80.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,273,700.00.

DT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,423. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

