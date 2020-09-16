Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 436,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
