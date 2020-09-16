Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $1,551,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.58. The stock had a trading volume of 436,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

