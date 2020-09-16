Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Sells 2,763 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $43,627.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,029. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $264.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

