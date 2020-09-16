Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $1,733,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,718,503.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $246.87. 785,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
