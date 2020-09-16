Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 22,868 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 742,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 207.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

