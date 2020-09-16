Insight Protocol Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $669,740.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $478.60 or 0.04341417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009099 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

