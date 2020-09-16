Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.9% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.37. 26,522,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,171,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $212.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

