Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,403. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $28.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

