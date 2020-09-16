iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the period. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 12.9% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,352,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 105,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 150,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IMTB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. 4,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,493. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.