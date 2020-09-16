iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:HYXE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,869. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXE) by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

