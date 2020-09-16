iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the August 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MBB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.33. 1,212,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,757. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

