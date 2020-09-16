iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 0.8% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after acquiring an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,236. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.