iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,180. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

