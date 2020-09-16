James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of James River Group worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 938.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 406,651 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,241,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in James River Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 383,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

In other James River Group news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of JRVR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 6,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,626. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.42 and a beta of 0.53.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.