JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Buys $508,215.20 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at $878,115.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 745,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

