JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Buys $508,215.20 in Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Scott A. Estes acquired 18,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares in the company, valued at $878,115.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE JBGS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 745,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.
