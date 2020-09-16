JD Coin Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. JD Coin has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $605,527.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00251006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00187922 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,582,062 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

