John L. Battelle Sells 770 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $40,448.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,613. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rowe boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

