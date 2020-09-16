Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 211,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

