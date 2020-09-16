Joint Ventures 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,509.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $25,271.13 and approximately $1,509.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00254435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.01488866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191037 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.