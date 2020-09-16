Jonathan C. Fox Sells 3,122 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $156,599.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EIDX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,639. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,774,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93,732 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

EIDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

