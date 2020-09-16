Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Trading Up 5.2%

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.61 and last traded at $105.94. Approximately 280,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 423,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 662,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,865,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.