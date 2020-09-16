Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.29. 3,124,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 4,963,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

