K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of K12 worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of K12 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 379,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,021 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Insiders sold a total of 143,919 shares of company stock worth $4,598,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of LRN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. K12 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

