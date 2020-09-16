Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading 7% Higher

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.61. 1,304,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,128,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $482.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

