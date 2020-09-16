Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.4 days.

OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $$3.50 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Keppel has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.