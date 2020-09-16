Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.4 days.
OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $$3.50 on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Keppel has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.07.
Keppel Company Profile
