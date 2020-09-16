Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Trading 8.1% Higher

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s share price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 118,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 33,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

KTCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Key Tronic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Key Tronic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Key Tronic stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Key Tronic as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

