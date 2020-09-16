KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 309,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,498,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 490,462 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

