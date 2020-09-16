KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 309,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,498,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on KTOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
