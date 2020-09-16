KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading 6.6% Higher

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) traded up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.02. 461,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 193,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 338,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 404,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

