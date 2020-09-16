Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 491.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,123 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $11,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shannon Breen sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $105,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,922 shares of company stock worth $13,453,179. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 3,096,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,149. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

