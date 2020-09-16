Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

