Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 818,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,008,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -0.18.
In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
