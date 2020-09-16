Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 818,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,008,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAKE shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -0.18.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

