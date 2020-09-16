Law Debenture Co. plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LWDB stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 503 ($6.57). The company had a trading volume of 175,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,433. The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.93 ($8.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 528.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.
About Law Debenture
