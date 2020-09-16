Law Debenture Co. plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:LWDB)

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LWDB stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 503 ($6.57). The company had a trading volume of 175,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,433. The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.93 ($8.82). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 528.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 515.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

