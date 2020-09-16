LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FINMY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 9,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

