Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. 719,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,234,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $170.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 50.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 911,113 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

