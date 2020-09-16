Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.71. 3,242,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,475,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.03 million, a P/E ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,096 shares of company stock worth $4,053,709 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,088,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 17.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,197,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 636,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.