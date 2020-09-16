Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,005,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,541,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89. Nikola Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.