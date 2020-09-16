Linden Advisors LP Buys New Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in GX Acquisition by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 746,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GX Acquisition by 32.7% in the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

GXGXU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,112. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.