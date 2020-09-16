Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of NuVasive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NuVasive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $485,000.

NUVA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. 604,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.29. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

