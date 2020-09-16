Linden Advisors LP Sells 104,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Linden Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $85,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

GDYN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,442. Grid Dynamics Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,153.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

