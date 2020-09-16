Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,401,000.

Shares of HECCU remained flat at $$10.39 during trading on Wednesday. 58,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,084. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Hudson Executive Investment Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

