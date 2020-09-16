Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.94. 499,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 243,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

