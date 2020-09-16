Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,057. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.67 and its 200-day moving average is $372.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.