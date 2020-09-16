Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,944. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.21. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

