Lumbard & Kellner LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.55. 955,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

