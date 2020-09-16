Lumbard & Kellner LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,539,000 after purchasing an additional 152,727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,939 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,668. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

