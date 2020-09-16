Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 93 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $22.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,541.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,550.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.92. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.