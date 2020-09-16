Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) CRO Acquires $11,137.10 in Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) CRO George Steinbarger bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $11,137.10. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,374.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 412,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,663. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $328.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter valued at $4,887,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.