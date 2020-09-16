Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Director Acquires $13,491.50 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Director Joanne O’rourke Isham acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $13,491.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MAXR traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 1,176,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.54. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 75.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 481.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 51,620 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

